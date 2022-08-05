Eye-watering moment Commonwealth diver accidentally belly flops into pool

Crowds winced as a competitor in the Commonwealth Games' one-metre springboard dive bellyflopped into the pool in a crucial mistake.

Dulanjan Kaushalya Fernando, from Sri Lanka, mistimed a 2.5 somersault tuck, and smacked down horizontally into the water.

Former athlete Leon Taylor in the commentary booth shouted "oooh" as he hit the water.

"That's lucky it's on the one metre because he's winded," the silver medallist added.

Fernando only scored one point for his attempt.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.