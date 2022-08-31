Shrewsbury Town amazingly troll Joey Barton with Eminem rap

Shrewsbury Town FC just dropped an official diss track at Bristol Rovers manager, Joey Barton, and it's internet gold.

Barton ignited the beef after he he'd rather stay at home and watch the Premier League than manager Steve Cotterill’s side, after they drew on Saturday.

The video parodies Eminem, with the lyrics changed via AI to say: 'Shrewsbury in yo head' and 'I can't believe we're in Joey's mind'.

People on Twitter have been calling for their admin to get a raise.



