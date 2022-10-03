Friend of Deborah James completes promise of London Marathon dressed as poo emoji

A friend of the late Deborah James has fulfilled his promise to the podcaster, by running the London Marathon dressed as the poo emoji.

Deborah campaigned for people to 'check their poo' before she passed away from bowel cancer in June this year.

"It was her birthday a year ago yesterday and she made me promise that I would run this year as a poo emoji and here I am and I’m regretting it", the yet-to-be-identified man joked during a BBC interview mid-race.

