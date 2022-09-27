Michael Sheen has done another incredible speech to the Wales football team

Actor Michael Sheen has given the Welsh national team another rousing pep talk after he was invited to meet them, following a motivational speech which went viral.

The Welsh star is cheering his home nation on as they head to Qatar this winter for the World Cup.

"Feel the breath on the back of your neck...that's every man, woman, and child in this old land, standing there with you," he said of when players sing the national anthem.

"That's the people of Wales. Your people."

