'Armboxing' is the greatest sport you've never watched

An undiscovered sport is going viral for its unusual take on boxing - armboxing.

The combat sport hailing from Russia mixes traditional boxing with arm wrestling, and sees competitors have their arms chained and taped together for the whole fight.

Fighters then use their free hand to punch each other until one is knocked out. Brutal.

Rounds last one minute and UFC-style gloves are used for a harder hit.

'This is what Mayweather vs Pacquiao was supposed to be,' one Twitter user joked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.