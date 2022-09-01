Southampton FC roast Mason Mount over pre-season comments - before Chelsea lost

Southampton FC have savagely hit back at Mason Mount's pre-season comments about looking forward to playing them, by teasing him with their 2-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday.

The clip posted to TikTok sees the Chelsea ace smirk as he says he's most excited about their game against the Saints this season, before it cuts to the moment Southampton scored the winning goal.

"No! No! No!" a voiceover can be heard shouting.

'Mason Mount left looking like a lemon after that statement', one user wrote.

