Baseball legend surprises fan wearing his shirt - and he doesn't recognise him

Baseball legend Jason Varitek surprised a 'fan' who was wearing his t-shirt at Canobie Lake Park - but they failed to recognise him.

“Let me ask you, how is the pizza?” the ex-Red Sox player asked the fan, hoping that would be enough to make him realise...but he didn't. In fact, he looked unimpressed at a stranger speaking to him.

Varitek's wife then compliment's the fan's t-shirt.

“He doesn’t play anymore though?” she asked, to which he responded: “No, no, sometimes you still see him at the games though.”

They tried.

