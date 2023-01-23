Former Premier League ace throws belongings of 'cheating' ex out window

Former Premier League player Greg Halford has filmed himself throwing the belongings of his 'cheating' ex out of a bedroom window.

"Been far far to [sic] long but finally clearing out the cheating c*** ex stuff", the 38-year-old posted on Twitter, showing off the designer boxes on the front lawn.

"You always had a decent throw!", one person joked in the comments.

Halford now plays for Hashtag United in the Isthmian League North Division, but has previously been at the likes of Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters