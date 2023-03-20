You can now fly to Abu Dhabi from the UK for less than £70 with sneaky hack

A football fanatic who tours the globe watching games has revealed how you can get from the UK to Abu Dhabi for less than £70.

Rob Alcock recorded a TikTok video showing how by taking a cheap £21 flight to Rome before heading onto the UAE reduces the cost by hundreds.

WizzAir are now offering the six-hour leg from Italy to Abu Dhabi for as little as £48, and even threw in some free cake to celebrate the new route with passengers.

Bargain.

