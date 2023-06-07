Parents discover only way to stop their baby crying is by listening to Pitbull

Parents seeking an answer to how to get their baby to stop crying have finally found a solution: Blaring out Pitbull's 2009 hit, 'Hotel Room Service'.

Liberty Dizney uploaded the video to TikTok of the four-month-old tot screaming, before she began playing the chart-topping hit, which seemingly instantly soothed her.

In fact, the baby was so relaxed, she dropped right off to sleep.

'Someone tell Pitbull I need to hire him as a full-time sitter', she joked.

