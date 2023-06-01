Cheeky pup goes viral for refusing to walk past pub without going for a pint

A cheeky dog has gone viral after his evening walk round Exeter city centre turned into a stand-off because he wanted to go to the pub.

Dramatic Grenson was filmed flinging himself to the floor several times refusing to budge and was only removed when he was half-carried out.

"He's never actually been inside that pub - to my knowledge", owner, Kate, joked.

"He does go in other pubs, which he likes so he probably just thought 'this is a lovely place with a nice atmosphere. It's a fun place with a lot of good smells'.

