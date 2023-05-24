A TikToker who has her impression of Princess Diana nailed down is going viral for her parodies of the former royal reciting iconic British pop culture lines.

Astrid Macquillin has been thrilling her 28,000 TikTok followers with recreations of the likes of Gavin and Stacey, Come Dine With Me's 'enjoy the money, Jane', and Rachel Lester, a sassy Cardiff woman from a 2007 episode of X Factor.

Not only that, but she does it while nailing Diana's signature eyebrow raise, and adapting to her soft-spoken voice. Comedy gold.

