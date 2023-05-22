A UK bakery is going viral after it challenged customers to do a 'silly dance' in exchange for free baked goodies - while capturing the whole thing on CCTV.

Bagels and Schmear in Radlett, near St Albans, welcomed plenty of people willing to boogie through the doors to try their luck at getting some free bagel chips.

'Thanks for all the lols this weekend', they wrote in an Instagram post, sharing some of the best dances they'd seen.

While one customer opted for doing the robot, others used their children as their dance partners.

