Cameras have caught the terrifying moment a leopard lunged at a corgi behind the glass of a zoo in China.

Footage shows the pup jumping up on a low wall for a better look at Zibo Zoo in Shandong province - but the big cat wasn't happy with the close encounter.

The leopard can be seen pawing at the glass to get to the dog, while it continues to yap back, before eventually backing down and going back to its owners.

