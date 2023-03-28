Woman shares shocking moment she pops giant spot under eyelid

A woman has shocked people on social media after popping a spot under her eyelid – leaving TikTok users feeling queasy.

When Brenda Torney lifted up her eyelid and noticed copious amount of puss seeping out from underneath, she was left feeling sick to her stomach.

As the makeup artist felt like there was something irritating her eye, which later caused an intense soreness around the area, she decided to pop the spot for good.

"I couldn't believe it had popped so easily, I didn't even have to squeeze it," Brenda, from Northern Ireland, told NeedToKnow.Online.

As the puss vanishes into her eye, she looks on in shock and asks: "Oh my god. Did you see that?"

Users flocked to the comments to share their reactions, with many left feeling squeamish and others, who were left satisfied.

The 33-year-old couldn't believe how easily it popped, but felt amazing from the sense of relief.

She added: “The reaction has been crazy. I love watching those sorts of videos, but I never thought that many [people] would watch me pop that in my eye.

