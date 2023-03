A visitor at Cincinnati Zoo has recorded the terrifying moment a group of African wild dogs spotted a tiny service dog at the other side of the glass.

The dogs pawed at the glass in their pack, as the tiny pup, decorated with a pink bow no-less, appeared frightened.

"He's trying to get out!" one woman shouted, as filmer, Zachary Tyler added it was "funny".

Thankfully no dogs (or humans) were hurt in the incident.

