Man loses dad's ashes in Tesco bag after ending up on nine-hour pub crawl

A man who lost his dad's ashes on a nine-hour pub crawl is begging the public to keep an eye out for the Tesco bag for life that they're in.

Stan Blade, 39, decided to take the ashes for 'one last trip out' to the beach in Southend, but accidentally ran into a few friends who persuaded him to the pub.

Displaying a 'missing' banner on TikTok, Blade, still drunk, told viewers: "I'm being serious I've lost my dead dad down Southend seafront."

