Sneaky seal caught stealing fish from kitchen in zoo thinking he's alone

A zookeeper has captured the moment a sneaky seal was found in the kitchen chomping down on fish without permission.

Filmed at Rizhao Ocean Park in Shandong province, Da Zhuang is seven years old and the biggest seal out of 20 at the centre, weighing a whopping 230lbs.

"It often eats secretly", the keeper jokes. "I don't want to stifle their creativity. I let them do whatever they want."

It's thought the seals can eat up to 10 fish per day in summer, and 15 in the winter.

