Girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann speaks on Dr Phil about DNA test results

A girl who has claimed she is Madeleine McCann has appeared on Dr Phil to discuss the results of her recent DNA test.

Julia Wandell began posting on social media last month that she was convinced she's the missing child, and is on a mission to prove it.

"I believe I am Madeleine McCann", she confidently told the talk show host, despite admitting her DNA results haven't come back yet.

Regardless of whether the polish family who raised her are her biological relatives, Wendell insists she doesn't want contact with them.

