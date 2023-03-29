American chef pokes fun at British food by grossly 'reversing' classic recipes

A US chef is taking classic British dishes and turning them 'inside out' to create crazy meals including 'Chish and Fips', 'Mangers and Bash'.

Anthony Calabro, 27, from New Jersey, got the idea after a British person complained about his US-style food, and he decided to poke fun right back.

His first 'spoonerised' dish was the 'Rausage Soll' - inspired by YouTuber Beard Meets Food. People were so impressed (probably because it was pastry-heavy) on TikTok that he got a ton of other requests and continued the rather odd trend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters