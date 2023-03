A fearless baby has been caught on camera crawling across a glass bridge suspended over an almost 1,000-foot drop in China.

The skywalk path known as Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge in Hunan province, is made up of three layers of tempered glass, but that didn't seem to bother the tot, who got on all fours and marvelled at the view below.

At one point, she even sat up and started playing with a bottle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters