The internet has just unveiled a new way of using your kitchen roll holder to maximise practicality, and minimise the space it takes up.

While they're traditionally used stood up, many basic ones will actually easily hook onto a cupboard when flipped landscape way up.

Not only that, but you don't need to worry about it jamming doors either, as cupboards seamlessly go over the top.

'Secrets were kept from us', one TikTok user joked in the comments.

