TikToker has 'storybook romance' after fisherman finds her message in a bottle

A TikToker who got a reply from a 'message in a bottle' has documented her journey to going on a date with its finder - and it's like a fairytale.

Anna Molinari was on a school trip a few years ago, when she wrote the message and sent it out onto the water, signing it with her school's address.

What she didn't realise, is that an 18-year-old fisherman would find the note, and reach out to her on social media.

He then drove five hours in traffic to meet her, and the pair are still in touch today. Adorable.

