Ukrainian musician creates beautiful song over noise of war sirens with guitar

A Ukrainian musician is going viral after posting a video of himself playing the guitar over the sound of war sirens - and it actually sounds rather beautiful.

Eugene Naumov, who plays in a band in Kyiv, sat by his open window, listening to the sirens, attempting to play a soft acoustic track along to it.

"It is a beautiful thing to make art out of things, but i’m so sorry you have to experience this", one commenter wrote on the video, which now has over 260,000 likes on TikTok.

Another complimented: "Sounds like the intro to a lost Pink Floyd song."

