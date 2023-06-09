A young boy from Oklahoma baffled doctors by claiming he's a reincarnation of Marty Martyn - and can remember every detail of his 'previous' life.

Ryan Hammond, who was ten at the time he first made the discovery (and would now be 18), says he was punched by Marilyn Monroe's bodyguards during his Hollywood lifestyle in the forties and fifties.

The resurfaced clip of him discussing it for the first time is doing the rounds on social media once more.

In fact, Hammond's theory is seemingly so convincing that psychiatrist Dr Jim Tucker dedicated a chapter of his book to him.

