Navy officer travels over 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony

A student at the University of Nevada got the surprise of a lifetime after her navy officer dad travelled 30 hours overseas to be at her graduation day.

Pamela Hernandez was on stage receiving her degree, when US Navy petty officer second-class Douglas Hernandez emotionally walked right out, sending the room into applause, and his daughter into tears.

The duo hadn't seen each other in person since July 2022.

"I'm just happy to be here. I'm happy to have my dad here and I'm happy to start a new chapter in life," she said.

