A bride who opted for a 'flower grandad' instead of a 'flower girl' at her wedding has stolen everyone's hearts with an adorable clip of her grandfather scattering petals down the aisle.

Rachel Powell, 29, was left devastated when her grandad suffered a fall that doctors said would mean he'd never 'walk or talk' again, and asked him to do the role to motivate his recovery.

"I believed he would get better, and it was during that when I said I wanted to honour him and make him feel really special", she said.

Too sweet.

