TikTok's 'red flag' filter forces Kylie Jenner to confess she loves picking her nose

TikTok's red flag filter has been revealing the things about ourselves that we don't want to hear - and for Kylie Jenner, it's that she loves picking her nose. And she's proud of it.

The reality star posted a number of TikTok videos using the filter, which told her she's 'self-obsessed', and even had the shade to tell her she 'doesn't tip', months after controversy struck up about her not tipping enough.

However, it was picking a winner that really made her laugh, to which she quipped: "...sometimes."

