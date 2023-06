A pet dog in Thailand has been causing chaos, after it decided to make its way onto a football pitch mid-game to chase the ball.

Players attempted to dodge the pooch in Khon Kaen and carry on with the game, but the audience were left in stitches, and the game simply couldn't continue while they tried to catch it.

When the ball went out of play, the dog even managed to catch it and tried to pick it up.

Too cute.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters