How a chair bought from Facebook Marketplace for $50 sold at auction for $100,000

A vintage-loving content creator has left viewers open-mouthed after a chair he purchased from Facebook Marketplace for $50 just sold at auction for over $100,000.

Justin Miller claims he's no 'antiques expert' but thought the chair looked 'interesting' - however, unbeknownst to the 33-year-old, it was actually a rare, high-back wing chair from Frits Henningsen, and is one of around 50.

After spending $3,000 on restorations, he was given an estimated value of $30,000-$50,000 when he sent it off to auction.

However, it ended up going for $108,000.

"For a dumb chair!", he exclaimed, filming his reaction to the price.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters