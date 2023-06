A cheeky elephant in India has been filmed walking into a store and shovelling the stock into its mouth, in a hilarious clip.

The giant beast in Assam could be seen tackling the baked goods section, as he appeared unphased by people in the store filming the incident.

When he'd had enough, the elephant stockpiled some snacks for later, and backed out of the store like nothing had happened, before continuing with his day.

