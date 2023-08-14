7 TikTok stars whose deaths rocked the social media platform

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

While TikTok can be an amazing platform for creators to show off their talents, fans have been pained with the shock deaths of some of its most-loved influencers.

Ethan Peters, known as Ethan is Supreme, passed away in 2020, while more recently, the platform lost Caitlyn Loane, who was known for her adventure videos, in 2021.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter