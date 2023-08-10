Adorable bird caught sleeping comfortably in arms of doppelgänger plushie toy

Video
An adorable video of a pet bird falling asleep in the arms of a doppelganger teddy bear is going viral.
The four-year-old Forpus bird could be seen completely zonked out at home in Thailand, as it laid out like a baby being cradled by its mother.
"My bird looked like he was sleeping too well", owner, Siriwan, jokes.
Too adorable.
