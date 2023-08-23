Comedian goes viral for perfectly re-enacting slow motion goal celebrations

A comedian is going viral for his 'perfectly re-enacted' slow-mo goal celebration, including a knee slide.

Karl Porter was performing a comedy gig at Up The Creek in London's Greenwich, when the crowd went wild for the moment, which looked bizarrely realistic.

"You're telling me this wasn't in slow mo??", one person commented on Instagram, while another added: "Ronaldo has been real silent since this dropped."

