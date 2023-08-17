Video
A teacher has been sharing how he gets the attention of his class using an iconic Gavin and Stacey quote to prompt a call-and-response with the students.
'Mr P', who is taking his anecdotes from working in primary education on tour, shared the clip of him asking students who were speaking loudly: "Right, we're getting an Indian, what do you fancy?"
The students then immediately stop everything and recite in sync: "Chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan and nine poppadoms."
Incredible.
