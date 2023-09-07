Self-care-loving dog won't go to bed until owner gives her jade roller massage

A dog who watched her owner do her nightly skincare routine now refuses to go to bed until she's been jade-rolled.

The pooch, who funnily enough, is called Jade, stands by the fridge pining for Julia to get the wellness tool out, and massage her head.

Julia, who admits she 'started a bad habit' films Jade getting excited as she patiently sits waiting for her owner to use the jade roller on her fur.

Too sweet.

