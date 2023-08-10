Woman befriends eight baby foxes that now visit for dinner daily

A woman who accidentally befriended eight sweet foxes has been sharing updates as they continue to visit her house daily.

Sharon Hughes, from Scotland, has even named each of the creatures as they turn up outside her patio doors each morning waiting to be fed.

The lucky animals get to tuck into the likes of sausages and chicken when they pay her a visit.

'What in the Disney princess is happening?', one TikTok user joked, while another added: 'Too cute'.

