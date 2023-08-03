Is the toy 'ankle monitor' for children real?

An 'ankle monitor for children' is currently going viral on TikTok - but all isn't as it seems.

In the video, a plastic 'ankle monitor' by a parody of a popular toy brand is pulled off a supermarket shelf, and is even shown being connected up to an app.

“If you're the parent of a young child and you're not getting enough sleep at night, I'm betting it's because your children will not stay in their room", the voiceover reads.

However, it's actually completely fake, and is instead an art project between @legboot and @shampoooty.

