This Arctic Monkeys-style cover of 'I'm Just Ken' is too accurate

As the world goes wild for Ryan Gosling's Barbie solo 'I'm Just Ken', musicians have been reimagining the hit in the style of other iconic artists.

@tilnowfl has gone viral on TikTok after posting his cover of the song in the style of Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys, nailing Alex Turner's signature twang.

"Are you sure this isn’t the actual Arctic Monkeys", one user joked in the comments.

Another added: "Someone put this on the list of songs we need to time travel with someday because 2011 tumblr needed this."

