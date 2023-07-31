Weddings are pretty boring for kids, but when you're the ring-bearer the pressure is really on...so try not to fall asleep on the job.

One-year-old Seijun Kai, who was given the task of delivering the rings, was filmed completely conked out as he was driven via a remote-controlled car down the aisle.

Not even the jolts of the car could wake him from his nap time, but thankfully, guests found the whole thing amusing.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter