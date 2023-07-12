Cameras have caught the sweet moment a sheriff’s deputy proposed to her girlfriend during one of Taylor Swift's most poignant lyrics at her Kansas City concert.

Elizabeth Poe, 26, and Jordan Dragoo, 25, were 'best friends' before they became a couple, and 'Love Story' is one of their favourite songs.

So, during the concert, as Swift sang about 'Romeo' kneeling on the ground to 'pull out a ring', Poe did just that, popping the question, as the crowd cheered.

“I get shy very easily in big crowds and I’m like, ‘Oh, I hope this doesn’t bring too much attention'", she says.

A little bit late for that. Congratulations!

