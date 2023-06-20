TikTok prankster Mizzy shares new clip walking into another stranger's home

TikTok prankster, Mizzy, is back again, doing the very thing that contributed to him getting arrested just a few weeks ago.

The 18-year-old previously posted himself online walking into random houses, causing disturbances to the people who lived there, resulting in a a two-year criminal behaviour order.

But, it doesn't seem to have phased him.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I know I could go for prison, and I know it's stupid...it's for the memes, it's for the bants, it's for the guys", he tells his friends in the new clip, before being chased out of the flat almost immediately by an Alsation.

It's unclear if the prank was staged.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.