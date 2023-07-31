'The food is terrible': Americans reveal what their biggest British 'ick' is

Americans have been describing their biggest 'British icks', and it's touching a serious nerve with those proud of their heritage.

@angelina.pj interviewed strangers in a park, and our haircuts, demeanour, and spelling really seemed to upset our friends over the pond.

However, it was our cuisine that took the biggest hit, with a number of people branding British food 'unappetising'.

"I say the food, mostly the beans on toast", one person says, adding: "But yeah, all the food that I had there is terrible."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter