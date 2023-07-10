A blind TikToker is blowing people's minds with his near-perfect depiction of what he thinks Billie Eilish looks like, just going off how her music sounds.

BlindTobes (real name Toby Addison), has never seen the singer, but used the sounds of her mellow music to draw his conclusion.

"I reckon she's got a fringe...she sounds very gothic-y, so I reckon it's pitch black or bleach blonde", he says as he draws, before adding a 'button nose' and 'big lips'.

In fact, the only bit Addison got wrong was that he thought she had a nose hoop. Pretty impressive.

