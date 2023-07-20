Patient stuns by singing Moana songs during brain surgery - for medical reason

Cameras have caught the incredible moment a patient undergoing brain surgery sang songs from Moana to help 'preserve her speech' following the risky operation.

Krystina Vied, 30, who had previously been diagnosed with epilepsy, was having a tumour removed from her brain using Quicktome Brain Mapping Technology, which shows doctors which part of the brain perform what function - and what needed to be preserved.

That means for Vied, she had to stay awake during the whole thing.

“I was definitely very nervous that I was going to be awake for the surgery, but very excited that Dr Patel said that he wanted me to sing because I love singing", she says.

