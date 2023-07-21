Dogs casually float down street in Styrofoam boxes to escape Thai floods

Locals in Thailand's Ranong province were forced to improvise during recent monsoon season flooding, by protecting their dogs with a DIY method.

A number of pups could be seen casually floating down the flooded roads in Styrofoam boxes to escape the water.

"I was surprised at how calm they were. They were not worried by the flood and they didn't try to jump out of the box", one onlooker said.

Thankfully, they reportedly managed to wait the flood out without jumping in for a paddle.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter