Whale shark casually swims up to boat in breathtaking encounter off Florida coast

Incredible new footage shows the moment a whale shark swam right up to a boat just off the Florida coast.

The incident took place around five miles from the shore of Destin, where the giant mammal kept casually emerging above the water, unbothered by the human presence.

"That thing is freaking huge!", the people on the boat could be heard shouting, debating what type of creature it was.

The people on the boat didn't seem too scared either, taking photos of the shark as they passed by.

