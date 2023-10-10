The Big Brother housemates revealing their pronouns proves just how easy it is

In a show first, the Big Brother housemates are going viral for the sweet moment they opened up about the pronouns they wish to use during their time there.

It came after 18-year-old Hallie revealed that she was transgender, and Olivia chimed in to make sure everyone was comfortable with how they were being addressed.

The housemates then went round the table one by one, confirming if they'd like to be referred to as she/her, or he/him. No awkwardness, just kindness.

