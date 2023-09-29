Steve Coogan is unrecognisable as Jimmy Savile in gritty new BBC drama

The first trailer for The Reckoning, a new BBC drama about the Jimmy Savile scandal has been released, and Steve Coogan is unrecognisable as the disgraced host.

Broken down into four parts, the Alan Partridge actor will portray what happened in the years before Savile was found to be a prolific sex offender.

"I’m not an act. What you see is what you get", Coogan says in the trailer, portraying the host as a cocky personality.

The Reckoning will air this autumn.



