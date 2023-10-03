'Boris Johnson' throws rave outside Westminster to launch Partygate TV show

'Boris Johnson' appeared in Parliament Square Gardens and Whitehall today (3 October) to throw a 'rave' - but all is not as it seems.

Channel 4 hired a lookalike of the former prime minister to hit the decks and belt out some drum and bass music in his 'illegal house party' van, to celebrate the launch of new factual drama, Partygate.

It's based on the chaos of illegal lockdown parties within the government, and what 'really' happened behind closed doors.

Partygate starts on 3 October at 21:30 BST.

